From John Gunkler:
Re: Does your physical strength influence your politics? (May 19, 2013): The article states: “…data showed that wealthy men with high upper-body strength were less likely to support redistribution, while less wealthy men of the same strength were more likely to support it.”
That means that the factor which influenced support of distribution was NOT strength but wealth. Strength was held equally high in these two cases (so it cannot explain a change in support), but wealth changed from high to lower. So it’s relative wealth which influences this political opinion – not a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention.
