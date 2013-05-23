From V.T.Sundaramurthy:
Re: Cotton may offer “eco friendly” way to clean up oil (May 15, 2013): It is a good piece of research. It has full of academic value and does not have any practical utility. The global warming will reduce the area under cotton in coming years and world production of cotton may fall. The natural fibers help the mankind in providing protection against UV radiation, enhance the level of immunoglobulinA, histamine and sebaceous gland activity in human beings. Under this situation one cannot think of using to remove the oil spills.
—Dr.V.T.Sundaramurthy
