From Ray Goodman:
Re: Neanderthals may have talked-even contributed to our language, scholars claim (July 10, 2013): I have long believed that it was likely that Neanderthals possessed a spoken language, Brocca’s Region (identified with Speech production) and Weirneke’s Region (identified with Speech Recognition) are well developed in the Neanderthal Cranium and the discovery of the presence of the Hyoid bone in the Neanderthal (which facilitates Speech) argue for a “Speaking” Neanderthal.
