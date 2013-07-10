From Steven B Kurtz:
Re: Ending poverty, protecting nature go hand in hand: UN report (June 1, 2013): The omission of massive overpopulation as a driver of both environmental devastation and poverty is glaring. The UN has addressed this in many conferences and articles for decades. It is no longer politically incorrect to discuss the population variable unless you are fostering competitive breeding which is overtly stated by several orthodox religious sects amongst all three major monotheistic and patriarchal religions.
Ample documentation for the above is in my 10 page paper given to The World Congress of the Systems Sciences/ISSS conference in Toronto (2000) See:
http://www.peakoilandhumanity.com/kurtz_folder/feedback_disequilibrium.htm
