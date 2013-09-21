From Artist (africa nwildli feartist@ yah oo.c om)
Re: Smart parrots solve five-step puzzle to unlock treat (July 3, 2013): I used to raise Goffin’s Cockatoos and know their curiosity. I used to have to lock their flights with keyed locks because they would figure the combinations of the combination locks simply by listening to the clicks and watching the turning back and forth of the dial on the lock. They would still try and open the keyed locks with toothpick sized pieces of wood they would tear off their perches to use as a tool and jam into the hole of the lock to unlock the lock.
