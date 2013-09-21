From Edward T Medalis:
Re: “Inflation” theory of infant cosmos may need revision (July 26, 2013): First, since uni means one, let’s define the universe as all energy that exists, has ever existed, and will ever exist.
The 13. 73 billion, or so, of our puny Earth years since what is named the big bang is not very much compared to the eternity of all energy in the universe.
This leads some folks, me included, to think that the universe experiences an eternal repetitive cycle of expansion and contraction.
Current measurements indicate that the universe is expanding between distant galaxies. It has been proposed that this is due to a theoretical invention called “dark energy” that is currently thought to contain about 74 percent of all energy in the universe.
This energy is called “dark energy” because it has not been directly detected and therefore could have been called “invisible energy”.
It seems obvious to me that anything that really exists is a form of energy. It also is obvious that space exists and therefore it must be an invisable form of energy.
We know that energy can and does change form under various conditions. I think that the conditions within black holes change matter into space. If so, the super-massive black holes at the center of galaxies are spewing out space but that space passes through it’s mother galaxy as if it were a sieve because of the galaxies gravity.
Then, this idea would place this new space between galaxies causing them to be more distant from each other and provide a reason for the expansion of the universe. If this is true. it means that the universe is sort of evaporating to become space. At some point a black hole will loose enough mass to cease to be a black hole.
The question here is either: Does it totally evaporate into space or does it, at some point explode into matter and or radiation. Either way, eventually the energy of the universe becomes much more than 74 percent space. Space, according to quantum mechanics, causes particles with mass to pop in to and out of existence.
I theorize that at some point of probability the random existence of these particles throughout all of space coincide in existence in great enough numbers and due to their mutual gravity cause the beginning of a big crunch. Then, I think, the big crunch at some point becomes dense enough and hot enough to form a Quark–gluon plasma (QGP). The QGP is so dense that many very small black holes are randomly created and randomly begin to merge causing a random pattern to what is currently seen as background radiation from the, so called, big bang. This action begins to cool the QGP and the growing numbers and mass of black holes spew out enough space to begin another expansion of the universe.
Just a sequence of thoughts!
