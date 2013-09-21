From Norman Wells:
Re: Study: Earth to be livable 2-3 billion years more, but not for all (Sept. 17, 2013): Recent information suggests that is increasingly likely that life on Mars is extinct and may well have been so for a very long time. It seems possible though that if life did exist there in the past it may have reached the levels of intelligence that we have, here on Earth, several millions of years earlier than us ‘For in the time span concerned a race of intelligent humanoids could have lived on Mars and become extinct or moved to a new home, along with all other living things, possibly from the exhaustion of its resources. It may be that they eventually migrated to Earth and that we are their descendants. But the suggestion that we could eventually move back to Mars seems pointless if as I suggest its resources were plundered in earlier times. This makes it more likely that eventually we may have to leave the Solar system and look for a new home elsewhere in Space. Consequently if this proves to be the case, the need exists to search diligently in the future for ways of overcoming the limitations imposed by the Speed of Light to enable Space exploration to be undertaken in
times more compatible with our normal life span ;or that life span needs to be greatly increased. . It is inconceivable that we should attempt to travel across the Galaxy. much less the Universe, with the present limitations in place. If indeed intelligent life did exist on Mars millions of years in the past why should it have taken so long to evolve on Earth. Or if we are descended from Martian migrants ought we not to be much farther along the path of human development than we actually are now ? Perhaps there were earlier forms of humanoid intelligences which evolved on earth and became extinct before our time, Maybe there were even intelligent Dinosaurs !
times more compatible with our normal life span ;or that life span needs to be greatly increased. . It is inconceivable that we should attempt to travel across the Galaxy. much less the Universe, with the present limitations in place. If indeed intelligent life did exist on Mars millions of years in the past why should it have taken so long to evolve on Earth. Or if we are descended from Martian migrants ought we not to be much farther along the path of human development than we actually are now ? Perhaps there were earlier forms of humanoid intelligences which evolved on earth and became extinct before our time, Maybe there were even intelligent Dinosaurs !
2 Comments:
Humans (some) Evolve Now Only Intelligence
From: Dov Henis
Sent: Friday, September 20, 2013 7:39 PM
To: 'science_editors@aaas.org'
Subject: Comment by “Science”-tabooed-unAAAS Subversive Dov Henis
I. http://news.sciencemag.org/evolution/2013/09/tv-host%E2%80%99s-comments-human-evolution-draw-fire
David Attenborough is definitely RIGHT. Especially if ( may be, I hope ) he is quoting me…
II. When/why humans started modifying their circumstances instead of adapting to them…
http://universe-life.com/2011/07/10/seed-of-human-chimp-genomes-diversity/
III. On Earth life,
Origin And Nature Of Earth Life, An Update…
Liberate your mind from concepts dictated by religious trade-union AAAS.
1) Life is just another mass format. 2) re-comprehend natural selection. 3) natural selection is ubiquitous, for all mass formats.
Life Evolved by Naturally Selected Organic Matter
http://universe-life.com/2011/06/10/update-comprehension-of-universelife-evolution/
EarthLife Genesis From Aromaticity/H-Bonding
http://universe-life.com/2011/09/30/earthlife-genesis-from-aromaticityh-bonding/
September 30, 2011
A.
Purines and pyrimidines are two of the building blocks of nucleic acids. Only two purines and three pyrimidines occur widely in nucleic acids.
B.
Pyrimidine is a heterocyclic aromatic organic compound similar to benzene and pyridine, containing two nitrogen atoms at positions 1 and 3 of the six-member ring.
A purine is a heterocyclic aromatic organic compound, consisting of a pyrimidine ring fused to an imidazole ring. Purines, including substituted purines and their tautomers, are the most widely distributed kind of nitrogen-containing heterocycle in nature.
Aromaticity ( Kekule, Loschmidt, Thiele) is essential for the Krebs Cycle for energy production.
C.
Natural selection is E (energy) temporarily constrained in an m (mass) format.
Natural selection is a universal ubiquitous trait of ALL mass spin formats, inanimate and animate.
Life began/evolved on Earth with the natural selection of inanimate RNA, then of some RNA nucleotides, then arriving at the ultimate mode of natural selection – self replication.
Aromaticity enables good constraining of energy and good propensity to hydrogen bonding. The address of Earth Life Genesis, of phasing from inanimate to animate natural selection, is Aromaticity.Hydrogen Bonding.
Dov Henis (comments from 22nd century)
http://universe-life.com/2011/07/10/seed-of-human-chimp-genomes-diversity/
http://universe-life.com/2012/02/03/universe-energy-mass-life-compilation/
IV. More On Earth Life
In plain English, not in academEnglish verbiage.
- Earth life, self-replicating mass format, is just another naturally selected mass format.
- The primal base organisms of Earth life are the genes, i.e. the RNA nucleotides.
- All Earth life formats are progenies of genes evolution.
- Genomes are organisms evolved, and continuously modified, by the genes as their functional templates.
- Genetics is a progeny of culture, which is reaction to circumstances.
- The drive and goal of evolution of ALL mass formats is to enhance their energy constraint, to postpone their reconversion to energy, that goes on at constant rate since the Big Bang.
Dov Henis (comments from 22nd century)
http://universe-life.com/
Again, The Universe-Life whence- whither…
A. Some of my old pre- WP blog posts copied into my this WP universe-life blog:
http://www.lhcportal.com/Forum/viewtopic.php?f=14&t=667
Why Dark Matter And Energy YOK
The LHC Chases Its Tail
Galaxy Clusters Evolved By Dispersion
For What The Stars Twinkle
Higgs Field-Particle YOK
Rethink A Basic Physics Tenet and The Universe
Origin And Nature Of Natural Selection, Update Concepts And Comprehension
B. See also
http://universe-life.com/2013/11/14/subverting-organized-religious-science/
C. Again, The Universe - Life Relationship,
From
http://universe-life.com/2014/07/11/compilation-of-evolutionthe-2013-science-feat-and-humanitys-godscience/
Since the last big-bang all mass formats, including life – which is one of them - undergo the same cyclic mass – energy sequence like the universe itself i.e. conception (singularity)- birth (bang) – evolution (inflation/expansion) – survival ( simultaneous expansion+ re-conception in black holes) – replication (repeat singularity, etc.,)
Dov Henis (comments from 22nd century, one of the many humans with highly exaggerated self-esteem)
http://universe-life.com/
=====
Life Genesis From Aromaticity/H-Bonding
September 30, 2011
Liberate your mind from concepts dictated by religious trade-union AAAS.
(1) Life is just another mass format. (2) Re-comprehend natural selection. (3) Natural selection is ubiquitous, for all mass formats.
Life Evolves by Naturally Selected Organic Matter
EarthLife Genesis From Aromaticity/H-Bonding
http://universe-life.com/2011/09/30/earthlife-genesis-from-aromaticityh-bonding/
September 30, 2011
A.
Purines and pyrimidines are two of the building blocks of nucleic acids. Only two purines and three pyrimidines occur widely in nucleic acids.
B.
Pyrimidine is a heterocyclic aromatic organic compound similar to benzene and pyridine, containing two nitrogen atoms at positions 1 and 3 of the six-member ring.
A purine is a heterocyclic aromatic organic compound, consisting of a pyrimidine ring fused to an imidazole ring. Purines, including substituted purines and their tautomers, are the most widely distributed kind of nitrogen-containing heterocycle in nature.
Aromaticity ( Kekule, Loschmidt, Thiele) is essential for the Krebs Cycle for energy production.
C.
Natural selection is E (energy) temporarily constrained in an m (mass) format.
Natural selection is a universal ubiquitous trait of ALL mass spin formats, inanimate and animate.
Life began/evolved on Earth with the natural selection of inanimate RNA, then of some RNA nucleotides, then arriving at the ultimate mode of natural selection – self replication.
Aromaticity enables good constraining of energy and good propensity to hydrogen bonding. The address of Earth Life Genesis, of phasing from inanimate to animate natural selection, is Aromaticity.Hydrogen Bonding.
Dov Henis (comments from 22nd century)
Earth Life Genesis
http://universe-life.com/2011/09/30/earthlife-genesis-from-aromaticityh-bonding/
Seed Of Human-Chimp Genomes Diversity
http://universe-life.com/2011/07/10/seed-of-human-chimp-genomes-diversity/
Genetics is modifications of genome’s expressions in response to cultural variations, i.e. to behavioral modifications in response to circumstantial variations. DH
Post a Comment
<< Home