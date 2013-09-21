From T. C. Gibian:
Re: “Inflation” theory of infant cosmos may need revision (July 26, 2013): Several times in the history of science better instrumentation and more highly refined data have called established theories into question.
Guth’s theory of inflation may be challenged by the new view of the cosmic background radiation, but not exclusively. The assumption that the universe is “uniform at the largest scales in all directions” was also made by Albert Einstein in his development of the general theory of relativity. The problem presented by this large dark spot in the CBR may be resolved simply, otherwise some of the fundamental building blocks of modern cosmology and physics may need to be reconsidered at a very deep level.
